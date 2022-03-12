UAE reaffirms stance on global conflicts

The UAE reaffirmed its stance on global conflicts on Saturday.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, shared a message online to say that as the world continues to navigate a worsening conflict, the UAE stands firm in its belief in state sovereignty, rejecting violence and finding a diplomatic resolution between warring nations.

"The world is going through a major historical crisis that threatens to have exceptional repercussions affecting various countries," Dr Gargash wrote.

"At this defining moment, the UAE is adopting an approach based on the principles of state sovereignty, renunciation of violence, and giving priority to reason and diplomacy to reduce escalation, believing in political solutions to avoid further instability."

Read More UAE's UN envoy says country joins calls for peace between Russia and Ukraine

Dr Gargash praised the country's balanced position, saying it was in line with the UAE's values of communication and promoting peace and prosperity.

"Under these difficult and complicated conditions and human suffering, the prudent handling of the UAE leadership highlights a rational balance that combines positions and principles.

"[It is] a sovereign and independent position to preserve the interests of the state and the region, and in line with our values that call for dialogue, joint action and the promotion of peace, prosperity and development."