UAE condemns drone attack on Saudi Arabia oil refinery

The UAE has expressed strong condemnation of a drone attack on a Saudi Arabian oil refinery.

The UAE called the attack a cowardly terrorist act and a war crime that requires a deterrent response as it threatened the security and safety of civilians and vital interests, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said.

The statement called on the international community to support measures taken by Saudi Arabia to stop attacks on civilian targets and economic interests and to deter threats to the kingdom and the region.

READ MORE US seizes Iranian oil tankers as talks over easing sanctions drag on

The refinery in Riyadh was operating normally on Friday and oil supplies have not been affected by a drone attack that took place on Thursday morning, state news agency Spa said.

The attack, which occurred at 4.40am local time, caused a small fire that was quickly controlled and did not result in any injuries or casualties, Spa reported, citing an energy ministry official.

The ministry considered the attack a threat to the security and stability of energy supplies and global oil markets at a time when the international community is facing major challenges.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of these terrorist attacks, standing in line with it against every threat to its security, and supporting all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger faced by the kingdom is also considered a threat to the UAE.