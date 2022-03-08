Abu Dhabi Police arrest two men accused of selling drugs and weapons

Officers had received a tip-off about the activities of the duo

The men were arrested in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police
Salam Al Amir
Mar 08, 2022

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested two men accused of selling drugs and weapons such as machetes and modified meat cleavers.

Police in Al Dhafra investigated a tip-off about the pair and kept them under surveillance before making the arrests, the force said on Tuesday.

Officers carried out a raid on their hideout and seized drugs along with the weapons.

Images from the operation released by police show the two men and the large haul of contraband.

No further information about the date of the arrest of the African and Asian men was made available.

Police urged people to report any suspicious activity to officers.

Updated: March 08, 2022, 5:05 AM
