Part of lane on Abu Dhabi to Dubai road to be closed for 10 days

Closure will affect the right lane towards Dubai, around the capital's Al Raha area

Gillian Duncan
Feb 15, 2022

One lane on a section of the main Abu Dhabi to Dubai road will be closed for 10 days, starting from Wednesday.

The closure will affect the right lane of the E10 in the direction of Dubai, in the Al Raha area, in front of Amwaj 1 and 2 apartments, transport officials said on Tuesday.

The lane will remain shut until February 25.

The Integrated Transport Centre, which is responsible for roads and public transport in Abu Dhabi, announced the closure on its social media channels.

It urged motorists to drive cautiously and follow the rules of the road.

