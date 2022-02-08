UAE Armed Forces chief welcomes head of US Central Command

The US military commander in the Middle East visited Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for talks with the chief of staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, was welcomed by Lt Gen Hamad Al Rumaithi.

The commanders discussed co-ordination in defence and military affairs, the UAE Ministry of Defence said in a tweet.

Last week, the Pentagon said it would send fighter jets and a guided missile warship after the recent Houthi attacks on the Emirates.

The USS Cole will link up with UAE naval vessels before docking in Abu Dhabi.

The ship is armed with an advanced sea-to-air system designed to intercept incoming missiles and projectiles. The UAE possesses its own network of anti-missile defences, which have foiled several attacks so far.

