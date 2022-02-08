Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Fifa president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, at Qasr Al Bahr on Tuesday.

Also present were Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the UAE Football Association, state news agency Wam reported.

The Fifa Club World Cup is being played in Abu Dhabi and Mr Infantino attended the semi-finals between Egypt's Al Ahly and Brazil's Palmeiras at Al Nahyan Stadium on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Infantino discussed sport and the success of the tournament.

The UAE was praised for its ability to host world-class sporting events and for its leading infrastructure.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.