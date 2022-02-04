International Day of Human Fraternity: the UAE's many places of worship

The UAE will soon be home to the Abrahamic Family House, a multi-faith place of worship.

The church, mosque and synagogue will coexist on Saadiyat Island, where they will open to the public later this year.

The project is a legacy of Pope Francis's historical visit to Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

The Pope's visit also led to the establishment of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which takes place every year on February 4, to mark the meeting between the head of the Catholic Church and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmad Al Tayyib on that date, which resulted in the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

But the UAE has been home to houses of various faiths for many years, with some even predating its formation.

The National explains more about some of the many religious communities living here and where they worship.