UAE ministry platform to ensure workers have proper accommodation

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched a platform to help ensure employers in the UAE are providing appropriate labour accommodation for workers.

The new platform, accessed via the ministry's homepage, allows employers and landlords to add information about the accommodation and supporting documentation that confirms that health and safety guidelines are being followed.

The system will help to determine the validity of housing and its safety, the ministry said.

The guidelines outline that each worker should be allocated a three-square-metre space and the accommodation should include dining halls, a medical service room, kitchen, bathrooms, and prayer and laundry rooms.

The bedrooms must be made of non-flammable material and should not be used for eating, doing laundry or cooking.

They must be air-conditioned, well ventilated and well lit.

Containers for waste and safe spaces for gas cylinders must be located outside the kitchen.

Landlords are required to sign contracts with pest control and maintenance companies to ensure the accommodation and its water tanks are always clean.

They need to provide properly distributed fire extinguishers, water pumps and hoses, install fire alarms and signboards showing emergency exits.

“This is part of a ministry comprehensive system to ensure health and safety guidelines are implemented at labour accommodation, which includes conducting regular checks,” said Ibrahim Al Ammari, director of the occupational health and safety department.

"Landlords can register their labour accommodation on the platform on the ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.ae.

“Employers can register the leased site and add their workers in the system, which will help them prove they are meeting requirements and standards.”