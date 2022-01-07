People in Sharjah spend time outdoors as the long weekend begins

Sharjah embarked on a new era on Friday, as it ushered in its first three-day weekend.

The emirate's public sector switched to a four-day working week model at the start of the year.

Under new arrangements, the rest of the country has started working a 4.5-day working week – with government employees working a half day on Fridays and taking Saturday and Sunday as their weekend.

Previously, the weekend was Friday and Saturday.

That Friday feeling was in full flow in Sharjah as members of the public enjoyed their first three-day weekend.

Some took the opportunity to step out to a variety of the emirate's most popular attractions, or just spend time relaxing. Residents were seen taking morning walks to get some fresh air, while some went fishing.

The move to a four-day week is a first for the Middle East.

A museum chief believes more time away from the office will provide further opportunity to soak in Sharjah's rich culture.

“We have a wonderful community of visitors who engage with our museums frequently by attending our workshops and events,” said Manal Ataya, director general of Sharjah Museums Authority.

“We recently welcomed 3,000 people over a five-day period at our Lammah event at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

“We definitely will continue to cater to the needs of our visitors and look forward to increasing what we can in our physical spaces, but also virtually, with Covid-19 precautions always in mind,” Ms Ataya said.