Sultan Al Jaber meets Greek Prime Minister

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology is on a visit to Athens

The National
Dec 22, 2021

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens and discussed investment and economic opportunities.

Dr Al Jaber, also managing director and group chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, also met Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias.

"During the visit, Dr Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE's wise leadership, and their best wishes of more development and prosperity for the people of Greece," state news agency Wam reported.

He discussed "ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance investment and economic co-operation opportunities between the two friendly countries, within the comprehensive strategic partnership".

Dr Al Jaber and Nikos Dendias, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Wam

Updated: December 22nd 2021, 7:45 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Zinedine Zidane plays foot volley at the iconic Dubai Frame
An image that illustrates this article Sultan Al Jaber meets Greek Prime Minister
An image that illustrates this article Dubai private schools can extend learning day in line with new working week
An image that illustrates this article UAE festive weather bulletin: get set to welcome 2022 with rains