Sultan Al Jaber meets Greek Prime Minister

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens and discussed investment and economic opportunities.

Dr Al Jaber, also managing director and group chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, also met Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias.

"During the visit, Dr Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE's wise leadership, and their best wishes of more development and prosperity for the people of Greece," state news agency Wam reported.

He discussed "ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance investment and economic co-operation opportunities between the two friendly countries, within the comprehensive strategic partnership".