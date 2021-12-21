UAE government workers to get free PCR tests

The service is provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention through an app called Shifaa

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. An Abu Dhabi resident gets a PCR test at the Covid-19 testing centre of Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa/The National Section: NA Reporter: Shireena Al Nowais
Sarah Forster
Dec 21, 2021

Government workers have been reminded that to obtain their free PCR tests a booking needs to be made in advance.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources tweeted to say the service is available through the Ministry of Health and Prevention app called Shifaa or through a scannable QR code.

The service is available to federal government and semi-government employees only. A valid working ID card must be shown at the health centre as well as an Emirates ID card to get the free test.

Registration is necessary and eligible employees can book an available slot in any emirate.

Updated: December 21st 2021, 12:03 PM
