UAE government workers to get free PCR tests

Government workers have been reminded that to obtain their free PCR tests a booking needs to be made in advance.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources tweeted to say the service is available through the Ministry of Health and Prevention app called Shifaa or through a scannable QR code.

FAHR invite Federal Government employees, to get benefit from the free covid – 19 testing service provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention through “Shifaa” App or scan the QR Code pic.twitter.com/bIpqY35Lh0 — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) December 21, 2021

The service is available to federal government and semi-government employees only. A valid working ID card must be shown at the health centre as well as an Emirates ID card to get the free test.

Registration is necessary and eligible employees can book an available slot in any emirate.

