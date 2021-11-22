Car bursts into flames on The Palm in Dubai

A car caught on fire on The Palm in Dubai on Monday evening.

People passing by at about 9pm noticed a white convertible had caught fire and emergency services soon arrived to deal with the blaze.

Dubai fire crews extinguished the flames, which were concentrated under the car's bonnet, in minutes.

Smoke billowed across the carriageway after the fire was put out.

The vehicle was parked near Fairmont Residences and traffic was prohibited from approaching the area.

A resident of the area took a video on his way home, before watching the car being extinguished from his balcony.

"The ambulance came first, then the police and the fire service," he said.

"It was crazy, people were just stood spectating, not realising the car could explode."

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day, another sports car caught on fire.

Firefighters were called out to Sheikh Zayed Road, along the Internet City section, at 10.56am.

They arrived at the scene within six minutes and swiftly extinguished the blaze.

Images shared on social showed the vehicle on fire as smoke billowed into the sky.