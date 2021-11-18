Hyperloop operator offers glimpse into future of high-speed luxury travel

The passenger cabin of a new high-speed Hyperloop pod has been unveiled to show how travellers will ride in luxurious comfort at speeds approaching 1,000kph.

Created by the Hyperloop Transportation Technologies in Los Angeles, the full-scale passenger pod can accommodate 30 people and offers a personalised, immersive travel experience.

The capsule will be installed in the company’s first commercial passenger prototype system and features artificial skylight, advanced air purification system, interactive displays, digital wayfinding, personal tablets and biometric sensors.

“Everything we build at HyperloopTT is developed with a focus on safety and comfort,” said HyperloopTT chief executive Andres De Leon in a statement.

Quote To collaborate with a visionary company like HyperloopTT has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Teresio Gigi Gaudio, ICONA design chairman and chief executive

“Beyond a concept and vision, our teams and partners have created a true evolution of the passenger experience that is completed and ready to be built and integrated into HyperloopTT systems worldwide.”

The passenger experience includes latest technology with a focus on safety, comfort, entertainment and productivity.

The artificial skylight features daytime and night modes, creating an open and welcoming space with natural lighting, while a cutting-edge air purifier promotes an environment free of harmful microbes, viruses and bacteria.

Other cabin features include biometric sensors for credentials and payment.

Once seated, passengers will have access to an immersive and personalised sound environment through embedded headrest speakers with ambient noise-cancelling technology.

Seats include adjustable microclimate controls, a camera for facial recognition, individual touchscreen tablet and wireless charging.

Additionally, passengers have the ability to mirror personal devices and can pair in-capsule displays with their personal data through biometric identification.

The pod even has a snack bar, luggage racks and a toilet on board.

Hyperloop travel uses a magnetic levitation system to move capsules through an airless tube at more than 1,000kph.

The technology will be used for cargo and eventually passengers.

Two international companies are leading the race to bring a working system to the mass transport market, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and the DP World-backed Virgin Hyperloop One.

Both operators are planning routes in the UAE.

Hyperloop TT unveiled its Quintero One capsule in Spain in 2018 and has since operated testing at a 320-metre track in Toulouse, France.

The company has been working with governments around the world to create the necessary legal framework to bring the travel system into the mainstream.

Designs for the passenger pod interior have been completed by the ICONA group.

“To collaborate with a visionary company like HyperloopTT has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said ICONA design chairman and chief executive, Teresio Gigi Gaudio.