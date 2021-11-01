More than 200 UAE schools sign up to make sports inclusive

Programme brings together pupils with and without intellectual disabilities as equals playing sports

Anam Rizvi
Nov 1, 2021

More than 200 private and public schools in the UAE have signed up for a Special Olympics programme that aims to make sports in schools inclusive.

Under the initiative, called The Unified Champion Schools programme, children with and without intellectual disabilities play sports, are part of athletics clubs, engage, train and learn together.

The UCS programme was introduced by Special Olympics UAE in 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic and has now been implemented nationwide.

Launched 11 years ago in the United States, the UAE is the first country to implement the UCS programme nationwide in all schools.

Quote
I see people playing now at the school who would never have if they were not part of this project
Matthew Thomas, head of PE, Gems Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis

All public and private schools of all curriculums are invited to register for the UCS programme.

Khawla Barley, head of initiatives, Special Olympics UAE, said the programme would help create "an inclusive mindset".

“We don’t want people of determination to be in a separate school or a separate football programme or class," she said.

“Where is the best place to really start developing an inclusive mindset? It is at school.

“The pupils take over and we are working to empower pupil leaders to lead inclusive teams and clubs, and make change happen at their own schools.”

She said it was rewarding when pupils came back to her and said they felt they understood disabilities better after playing with children of different abilities.

The programme aims to create an environment of inclusion at schools with clubs planning activities that engage the entire school.

Matthew Thomas, head of physical education at Gems Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis, said the school joined the programme in 2019.

The school, with close to 3,000 pupils enrolled, has about 20-25 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Read More
More skills, fewer exams: parents want evolution in Dubai's private schools
UAE tops global ranking for women's personal safety

"We started unified clubs in which pupils with determination and school athletes played as one," said Mr Thomas.

"We started a unified basketball programme and children trained and played together and became friends.

"It (the programme) changed the mindset and made people more compassionate.

"I see people playing now at the school who would never have if they were not part of this project."

The school organised a multi-sports tournament where they had sports leaders at the school working alongside athletes who had intellectual disabilities.

Schools can qualify to become a unified school if at least one sport is offered in a unified manner in a semester.

Schools can progress to becoming a Unified Champion School if they also meet the criteria for having inclusive youth leadership and engaging the whole school.

Flashback to Abu Dhabi's Special Olympics - in pictures

Image 1 of 13
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - March 17, 2018: An athlete raises the Special Olympics flag during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics IX MENA Games Abu Dhabi 2018, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). ( Hamad Al Mansouri for Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ) —

An athlete raises the Special Olympics flag during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics IX MENA Games Abu Dhabi 2018, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Hamad Al Mansouri / the Crown Prince Court

Updated: November 1st 2021, 11:35 AM
SchoolsUAEDisabilitySpecial Olympics Committee
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article More than 200 UAE schools sign up to make sports inclusive
An image that illustrates this article UAE records 78 new Covid-19 cases from 272,261 tests
An image that illustrates this article UAE telecom operator's revenue and subscribers rise in third quarter
An image that illustrates this article Harlem Globetrotters impress Abu Dhabi fans with jaw-dropping slam dunks