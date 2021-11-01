Dubai achieves world record for first 3D-printed laboratory

Dubai has landed a Guinness World Record title for constructing the first 3D-printed laboratory in the world.

The award was given to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) Robotics and Drone laboratory at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Quote Dewa’s Robotics and Drone laboratory is the first building in the UAE to be fully printed onsite, and the first such 3D-printed lab in the world Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Dewa

"Dewa’s Robotics and Drone laboratory is the first building in the UAE to be fully printed onsite, and the first such 3D-printed lab in the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa.

"At Dewa, we are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote innovation and adopt the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including 3D printing."

3D printing is seen as an important step forward in technology as it reduces construction waste, saves on tool-related costs and can minimise design-to-production time dramatically.

Dewa is investing in 3D printing to build prototypes and spare parts to support the government, economic, health and scientific sectors, Mr Al Tayer said.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa, inspects the world's first 3D-printed laboratory. Photo: Dubai Media Office

3D printing is an integral part of Fourth Industrial Revolution technology.

This is the revolution that merges physical, digital and biological technology to deliver unprecedented products and services in new sectors.

It includes artificial intelligence and automation, 3D or additive printing, human-machine interfaces, quantum computing and advanced materials.

This year, Jebel Ali Power Generation & Water Production Complex was also confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest single-site natural gas power generation plant in the world.

It has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547 megawatts.

Dewa also seeks to set two new records, for the tallest solar tower in the world at 262.44 metres and the largest Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant, with a 700-MW capacity, in the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

