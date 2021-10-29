Cameroon football legend Roger Milla to visit Expo 2020 on Saturday

Cameroon football legend Roger Milla will be at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday afternoon.

The star will visit the Cameroon pavilion between 2pm and 3pm, and will meet members of the local community.

During his visit, Milla will engage with fans and members of the public.

A traditional Cameroonian dance group will be performing at the pavilion on Saturday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 A large traditional Gini in the Sri Lanka pavilion. All photos by Chris Whiteoak/ The National

Milla, who played as a striker, was named African Player of the year in 1976 and 1990.

He is most famous for his exploits – and dance celebrations – during the Italia 90 World Cup, where the UAE made its first and, so far, only appearance at a world cup. At the age of 42, Milla scored against Russia in the US 1994 World Cup and became the oldest scorer in the history of the tournament. He was a member of the Cameroon national team for three World Cups.

The Cameroon pavilion, in the Opportunity district, promises to give visitors an experience of Africa in miniature.

People can discover the flora, fauna, and stunning scenery of the country.

Various artefacts that illustrate the history, culture and geography of the country are displayed at the pavilion.

The pavilion also highlights the nation's efforts to create a more sustainable future.

Visitors at Expo 2020 can expect a busy weekend with Amr Diab in concert on the Jubilee Stage, from 8pm until 11pm on Saturday.

The chart-topping singer, who was named the most regionally streamed artist on platforms Anghami and Deezer in April, has set a Guinness World Record for most World Music Awards won by a Middle Eastern artist.

Several restaurants had soft openings this week and are ready to welcome diners.