Tribute to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed on dome of Expo 2020 Al Wasl Plaza

The Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo 2020 Dubai was lit up with images of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed to pay tribute to the leader on the anniversary of his death.

The pictures were accompanied by an Arabic poem written by Mohammed bin Saif Al Otaiba, with the music composed by Fayez Al Saeed.

The poem paid tribute to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, father of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Nahla Al Mheiri, director of UAE content at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum remains in our hearts and minds.

“Today, on the anniversary of his passing, we are honoured to witness his images projected on the dome of Al Wasl, visible to people who have joined us from across the globe to learn about the vision of a man who transformed Dubai from a desert into one of the world’s most celebrated cities – a city that now gathers the world under his guiding principles of love, tolerance and collaboration.”

The poem was written in March 1999 and the photographs were taken by Sheikh Rashid’s personal photographer, Ramesh.

“We utilised the latest technologies to display the photographs on such a large scale, and coloured them so that they present Sheikh Rashid as alive and wise, as he remains in our memories," Ms Al Mheiri said.

The tribute was displayed during the Rashid Al Khair show, which is a 360-degree projection on Al Wasl dome, with immersive light and sound effects.