Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UN centre at Expo 2020 Dubai

LIVE BLOG: Full coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Thursday visited the UN Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai's Opportunity Pavilion.

During the Expo, the UN will organise programmes, workshops and exhibitions highlighting the importance of partnerships between international organisations and governments from around the world, including the UAE government, and the private sector and civil societies.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on these plans during his visit.

The Opportunity Pavilion, centrepiece of the Opportunity District, focuses on three areas – water, food and energy.

It aims to highlight how people and communities can help to improve these areas that are so crucial to humanity.

Sheikh Mohamed earlier visited the Saudi Arabia Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion for the launch of the UAE's strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.