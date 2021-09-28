How to get a digital Emirates ID while you wait for your new card

In August, officials unveiled a “new generation” Emirates ID card.

The card includes a 3D picture, showing the date of birth of the cardholder, along with enhanced protection of “non-visible data” and a longer service life of more than 10 years.

It will also store extra data, such as employment information.

Anyone who is waiting for their new card can follow the steps below.

How can I use my Emirates ID if it has expired?

You can download a digital version of the card.

Services and businesses that require Emirates ID cards have been instructed to accept the digital version, the ICA said previously.

Emirates ID cards are mandatory for residents and widely used for identification purposes across the UAE.

The UAE has unveiled its upgraded Emirates ID. Photo: ICA

How do I download a digital copy?

There are two ways to do it.

The first is through the ICA UAE Smart app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple and Android stores.

Once you have logged into the app, click on the Emirates ID button on the home screen.

That will show you an exact copy of how the new card looks, with the EID number, name, date of birth, nationality, gender issue and expiry date, along with a copy of the cardholder’s signature on the front.

On the back, it includes the person’s occupation and employer, as well as the card number.

It is possible to either download a PDF copy, or generate a QR code by clicking on the “view QR code” button above the card, which can be used by a service or business for authentication.

Alternatively, you can download a copy of your EID using the UAE Pass app, available on the Apple and Android stores.

It can also generate a QR code for authentication.

This can be used until the new card arrives.

When will I receive my new EID card?

The first recipients of the new cards will be those whose current Emirates ID has expired, as well as those requesting replacements for lost or damaged cards.