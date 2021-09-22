UAE and Turkey discuss space exploration

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, holds talks with Turkey's ambassador to the Emirates, Tugay Tuncer, first right. Photo: Sarah Al Amiri, Twitter

UAE space chief Sarah Al Amiri has met Turkey's ambassador to the Emirates to discuss the possibility of collaborating on space exploration and advanced technology.

The meeting between Ms Al Amiri, the Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, with Tugay Tuncer took place on Tuesday.

Turkey had announced an ambitious 10-year space programme, including Moon missions and sending a Turkish astronaut into space, a day after the UAE’s Hope probe entered Mars orbit in February.

Thank you Minister H.E. @SarahAmiri1 for the fruitful meeting today. We agreed to strenghten our bilateral economic cooperation in the areas of space cooperation and advanced technology. Huge opportunities for both countries. https://t.co/aqzSA2WCYt — Tugay Tunçer (@Tuncer_Tugay) September 21, 2021

“Today, I met with HE @Tuncer_Tugay Turkish Ambassador to the UAE to discuss several topics of mutual interest including enhancing bilateral collaboration in fields of space exploration and advanced technology,” Ms Al Amiri tweeted.

“We look forward to exchanging experiences and transferring knowledge between the two countries across different sectors.”

Mr Tugay described the meeting as “fruitful” and said that it was agreed that the two countries would strengthen bilateral economic co-operation in space exploration and advanced technology.

“Huge opportunities for both countries,” he wrote on Twitter.

In 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an executive order to establish a national space agency.

In January, he spoke with SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk about collaborating in space technology.

As part of its space programme, Turkey wants to undertake a Moon-landing mission in 2023 using a hybrid rocket built by Turkish engineers. There are also plans to build a spaceport.

The plan coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, president of the Turkish Space Agency, will be in Dubai next month for the International Astronautical Congress. This will take place from October 25 to October 29 at the World Trade Centre.

