3,230 minor road accidents in 11 days as Sharjah school run returns

The number of minor road accidents in Sharjah has risen sharply since the start of the new school year.

Between August 29 and September 9, the Rafid Accident Department, which surveys the scenes of minor accidents in Sharjah, dealt with 3,230 traffic incidents.

The same period last year had far fewer accidents with only 2,615 reported.

About 60 per cent occurred because drivers neglected to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

The highest number recorded on one day was 317 on September 2.

The daily average of minor accidents this year is 213.

“The increase with the start of back-to-school season was expected due to the intense movement of vehicles on the roads and some drivers unmindfully rushing to their destinations,” said Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, manager of the accidents and roadside assistance services department at Rafid.

“This contributed to congestions on some of the roads leading to and from schools.”

Mr Al Shamsi urged drivers to follow traffic laws and maintain a safe distance from other motorists. He also advised they park safely to the side of the road if involved in an accident.

“In the event of a minor accident, motorist should park in a safe area then alert Rafid through its smart app or by calling the toll-free number 800 72343 (RAFID),” he said.

Other services available on the app include roadside assistance and the replacment of tyres and batteries.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

