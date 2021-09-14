Young drivers cause the most accidents in Dubai, chief traffic prosecutor says

Dubai Police were called to a number of road accidents on August 31. Photo: Dubai Police

Young motorists in Dubai are the cause of the most road accidents, the emirate's chief traffic prosecutor has said.

Salah Bu Farousha said drivers aged 18 to 35 were responsible for most fatal collisions leading to severe injury and death.

He urged all drivers, especially the young, to follow traffic rules and stay safe on the roads.

“Speeding, using mobile phones and failing to keep a safe distance between vehicles are the common causes of sudden collisions and lead to deadly consequences,” he told an online event on Monday.

He said there were strict laws in place under which offenders would be punished.

In 2019, there were 1,360 crashes in Dubai in which 132 people were killed and 154 seriously injured.

Of these, 875 accidents involving people aged 18-35 led to 77 deaths and 96 injuries.

“We have about 114 different types of traffic offences listed in the law with all of them aimed at one thing – protecting people,” he said.

Mr Farousha said traffic safety laws and a good road network have helped bring down the number of accidents but called for more commitment from the public.

The UAE was ranked first in a global index of road quality for five consecutive years from 2014, the World Economic Forum said.

“It's the public's responsibility to be well-informed of the rules and they are constantly reminded through multiple channels,” Mr Farousha said.

“People need to be more careful behind the wheel not because they fear the penalty but because they carry the responsibility of keeping themselves and others safe.”

He said traffic safety rules were updated not to fine people but to keep them safe.

Read more More than 20 young drivers died in road accidents in Sharjah last year, police say

But some motorists are reckless and drive without a licence or lend their cars to others, he said.

“They do not think that an accident can happen in a minute,” he said.

The senior prosecutor warned people not to drive if they experience fatigue, are sleep-deprived or have taken medicine that makes them drowsy. “It's important that motorists are aware of the side effects of medicines,” he said.

Should an accident happen in this case, the driver will be held legally responsible.

Mr Farousha said that some accidents also happen when motorists drive below the minimum speed limit.

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) US$175,000 1,000m

7.05pm: Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions (Dirt) $100,000 1,900m

7.40pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,800m

8.15pm: Handicap (D) $135,000 2,000m

8.50pm: Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,400m

9.25pm: Handicap (T) $135,000 2,410m.

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last 16, first leg Ajax v Real Madrid, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Monday's results UAE beat Bahrain by 51 runs

Qatar beat Maldives by 44 runs

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by seven wickets

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

The specs: 2019 Subaru Forester Price, base: Dh105,900 (Premium); Dh115,900 (Sport) Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder Transmission: Continuously variable transmission Power: 182hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 239Nm @ 4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.1L / 100km (estimated)

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Aston martin DBX specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Top speed: 291kph Price: Dh848,000 On sale: Q2, 2020



