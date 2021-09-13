UAE finalist for Global Teacher Prize says 'special needs pupils are my family'

A teacher at a UAE public special needs school hopes to launch an association to support children with special needs if he wins the $1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

The Global Teacher Prize is an annual award to an educator who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Riadh Zammali, a 39-year-old Tunisian teacher in Abu Dhabi, is in the top 50 shortlist.

Quote In my family I have people who have special needs. This has given me the power to help these pupils Riadh Zammali

“I was very, very happy to be shortlisted in the top 50. It was a surprise for me,” said Mr Zammali, who teaches physical education.

“I want to help pupils with special education needs integrate in society.

“My family is in Tunisia and my wife is a teacher here in the UAE. I come from a family of teachers so we are very happy at this news.

“My family and colleagues, all of us are very excited.”

Riadh Zammali from Tunisia, teaches at a special needs school in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Riadh Zammali

Mr Zammali said he wants to help children across the MENA region.

If he wins the Global Teacher Prize, he would like to launch an association called Technology for Charity. This would support children with special needs in poor countries to use specially adapted smart learning, augmented and virtual reality tools to get equal access.

“In my family I have people who have special needs and my first job was to volunteer with children who have special needs. This has given me the power to help these pupils,” he said.

“I help the children to study but also help them improve their health.

“If I win this prize, I want to launch an association to support education technology for children who have special needs.

“My pupils are my family. I am very happy to support them.”

He would also like to launch an annual award celebrating teachers who have helped integrate people with special needs into the community, and to open a sports and social academy for children who have suffered injuries due to conflict.

Mr Zammali started his career as a volunteer teacher in Tunisia in 2004. He worked at a centre for children with special needs in a small village where he would frequently pay pupils’ travel expenses so they could compete in national events.

During this time, his pupils won more than 15 medals in the Tunisian Championship for SEN sports.

Soon afterwards, he was recruited as a physical education teacher by the Ministry of Education in Tunisia and assigned to three schools in a rural area where most pupils had to walk more than 10 kilometres to school.

There was little infrastructure or equipment to teach physical education but Mr Zammali launched many school clubs, as well as the first sports associations for girls.

He moved to the UAE in 2010. In 2018, he joined the Ghayathi Centre for Special Needs in Abu Dhabi, where he introduced new approaches to sports for children with special needs.

His pupils have won more than 100 national and international prizes.

He launched a coding curriculum for pupils to teach them Stem skills, while also creating a special programme for pupils who are gifted and talented at sports.

In 2020, Mr Zammali was named the best teacher in Abu Dhabi public centres for people with disabilities and was nominated for the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Gulf Teacher.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Ranjitsinh Disale is awarded the Global Teacher Prize 2020 at the virtual ceremony being held at the Natural History Museum in London. Courtesy: The Varkey Foundation

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

