Dh5,000 fine and jail for parents who keep children out of school

Authorities remind public that denying children an education and neglecting them is a crime

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2014: Young boys run up a small incline wall as they play at a new multi-purpose park between Delma and Hameem Streets at Salam Street in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday evening, March 18, 2014. (Silvia Razgova / The National) Reporter: standalone Section: National Usage: undated

Wadeema's Law lays out the legal rights of minors in the UAE. Silvia Razgova / The National

Anam Rizvi
Sep 8, 2021

Parents and guardians in the UAE have been warned that they can be fined Dh5,000 for denying their children an education.

The UAE's public prosecution reminded people of the country's child protection laws and penalties for neglecting children.

Authorities said on social media that people can also be jailed for failing to enrol children in schools without a reason or abandoning them.

Raising awareness about child protection law can prevent cases of neglect

The UAE approved its child protection legislation, also known as Wadeema's Law, on March 15, 2016.

It lays out the legal rights of minors in the country and protects children, defined as anyone aged under 18, from all types of abuse, be it physical, verbal or psychological.

Articles 31, 35 and 60 of Federal Law No 3 of 2016 list the education and other rights of children in the UAE. Neglecting them could lead to jail time or a minimum fine of Dh5,000. Some of them include:

1 Preventing children dropping out of school.

2 Encouraging the participation of children and their parents in the decisions relating to children.

3 Banning all kinds of violence (corporal punishment) in educational institutions and maintaining the dignity of the children when making decisions.

4 Developing the educational system, including kindergartens to ensure the development of every child.

5 Complaints and any offences must be investigated.

Updated: September 8th 2021, 9:20 AM
SchoolsUAE
