One dead and dozens injured in Dubai due to safety lapses

Two children were injured after a billboard fell on top of them at one of the emirate's parks

A worker died and 117 people were injured, including two children, after companies in Dubai failed to adhere to health and safety requirements.

Dubai Police’s forensic engineering section, which investigates the causes of accidents at construction sites, dealt with 145 cases between January 2020 and July this year.

Most of the accidents happened in construction sites and industrial areas, and involved falling equipment or malfunctioning machinery, resulting in minor to severe injuries.

In one case a worker died, said Captain Engineer Abdullah Rashid Al Ali, assistant expert in the forensic engineering section.

“Police received a report about a worker who died of electrocution as he tried drinking water directly from the tap of a poorly-installed water cooler," he said.

The officer reminded homeowners who install public water coolers in front of their homes for thirsty passersby of their responsibility to carry out regular maintenance.

“They need to examine the wires to ensure the coolers are functioning properly and to prevent any cases of electric shocks," said Captain Abdullah.

”In the event of the death of any person as a result of negligence in taking safety requirements, the owner could face criminal charges.”

Captain Abdullah also recounted another accident at one of Dubai’s parks, which left one child completely paralysed and another mildly injured.

“The incident involved a billboard that fell on two children who were seated nearby, because it had not been properly bolted to the ground, and that’s why it was easily toppled by the strong wind,” he said.

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0