Apology and Clarification

Inaccuracies pertaining to reporting on UAE National Human Rights Institution Appointments and Services

The National
Sep 3, 2021

An article published by The National on September 1, "New UAE human rights institution promises immediate assistance to everyone", contained inaccuracies. Khaled Al Hosani, who was named as secretary general of the institution, has not been appointed, nor services or telephone hotline or social media accounts been established.

The UAE’s newly formed National Human Rights Institution is in the next stages of development. The head of the organisation is yet to be appointed and its final formulation is to be announced in due course.

There has been no announcement confirming the appointment of the Board of Trustees either.

Furthermore, the article inaccurately mentioned a hotline to call and services to be provided. This was also an error.

The National apologises to its readers for this mistake.

Updated: September 3rd 2021, 9:54 AM
Afghanistan squad

Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Points Classification

1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63

2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38

3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25

4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24

5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22

6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21

7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20

8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20

9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17

10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

As You Were

Liam Gallagher

(Warner Bros)

Reading List

Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started:

Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung

How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh

The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever

Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays

How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

