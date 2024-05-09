Labour's accuses Tories of incompetence as it unveils alternative asylum plans

Labour leader Keir Starmer is set to announce his party’s plans to tackle Britain's small boats crisis if it wins the next general election.

The subject of migration is a contentious issue, acting as a diving line between the two parties and will continue to play out as they vie for voters' support in the run up to the election.

Promising to “replace gimmicks with graft”, Mr Starmer is expected to say he will scrap the Conservative government’s Rwanda scheme and use some of the money saved to fund a new “elite Border Security Command” led by a former police, military or intelligence chief.

READ MORE Exclusive: Refugee aged 12 missing for a year after vanishing from UK hotel

In a speech on Friday on the Kent coast, south-east England, scene of many migrant arrivals, Mr Starmer will label the government’s current approach as “rank incompetence” and he is expected to dismiss the Rwanda scheme as being unable to provide an effective deterrent, accusing the Conservatives of operating a “Travelodge amnesty” by housing asylum seekers in hotels rather than processing their claims.

The Labour leader will also highlight his experience as the former head of the Crown Prosecution Service and pledge to make Britain a “hostile territory” for people smugglers.

“Let’s be clear at the start, these are criminal enterprises we are dealing with," he will say.

“A business that pits nation against nation, thrives in the grey areas of our rules, the cracks between our institutions, where, they believe, they can exploit some of the most vulnerable people in the world with impunity.

“It’s a vile trade that preys on the desperation and hope it finds in its victims.”

Among the measures set to be proposed by Mr Starmer are new border control stop-and-search powers, building on those created in 2000 by the Terrorism Act, along with new financial investigation powers, and search-and-seizure warrants targeting organised immigration crime.

The new Border Security Command would bring together groups including the National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement and MI5, while Labour will pledge to hire hundreds of new specialist investigators to work across the UK and Europe to tackle people smuggling.

“Rebuilding our asylum system has become a test of political strength, a trial of leadership to resist the voices who fundamentally do not want to rebuild a functioning asylum system," Mr Starmer will say.

“It’s become a question of whether you can prioritise, at all times, the politics of practical solutions, and reject the politics of performative symbols, the gimmicks and gestures.”

Afghan migrant documents dangerous journey across Channel - video

Afghan migrant documents dangerous journey across Channel

The speech will come after the defection of Dover MP Natalie Elphicke, who joined Labour from the Conservatives on Wednesday, accusing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of failing to deliver on his promise to “stop the boats”.

Welcoming Ms Elphicke to the Labour fold, Mr Starmer said: “What is the point of this failed government staggering on when the Tory MP for Dover, on the front line of the small boats crisis, says the Prime Minister cannot be trusted with our borders and joins Labour?”

Ms Elphicke’s defection was greeted with surprise by Conservatives, with Foreign Secretary David Cameron saying it showed Labour stood for nothing and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan saying she was a “very odd fit” for the opposition.