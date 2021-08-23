Dubai Police urge motorists to drive safely as schools reopen next week

Force will launch its annual safety campaign and raise awareness on social media

Dubai Police launched a road safety campaign on the first day of school in 2018. The annual campaign will start on August 29 this year.

Salam Al Amir
Dubai
Aug 23, 2021

Dubai Police have urged drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid speeding as pupils return to school next week.

The force will post educational videos on its social media accounts to raise awareness.

“The campaign aims to prevent accidents, specifically fatal ones, on the first day of school,” said Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

This year’s campaign, under the slogan “Together, let's make Dubai roads safer”, will begin next Sunday.

“It will also raise awareness about Covid-19 safety measures among school bus drivers, bus attendants and pupils.”

Brig Al Mazrouei warned motorists to halt during pick-up and drop-off times when they see a school bus extend its red stop sign.

“I urge them to avoid overtaking the bus for the safety of all and to avoid causing any accidents,” he said.

Motorists are also encouraged to adhere to speed limits and to avoid using their mobile phones while driving.

“They should pay attention to the road and avoid driving if experiencing fatigue,” Brig Al Mazrouei said.

“School bus drivers are also required to adhere to all safety and traffic rules.”

The campaign will also remind drivers about the importance of wearing their seat belts, leaving a safe distance between vehicles and giving priority to emergency vehicles and to pedestrians near zebra crossings.

The campaign was launched in 2018 and has so far recorded zero accidents on the first day of each new school year.

