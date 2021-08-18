UAE launches drive to train the next generation of Arab diplomats

The Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme will harness the talents of young people to achieve global diplomatic success

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, at the UN. He said the programme was an opportunity to sharpen young people's skills. AFP

Aug 18, 2021

The UAE's Arab Youth Centre has launched an innovative new programme to train the next generation of diplomats.

It aims to boost the Arab diplomatic presence and enhance the contributions of Arab countries at global events, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Known as the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme, it will be organised with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and several Arab and international diplomatic institutes.

Preparing a promising generation of young diplomats is vital to improving Arab diplomatic action
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

“Empowering young Arab diplomatic leaders is a sustainable investment in the future, and preparing a promising generation of young diplomats is vital to improving Arab diplomatic action,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

Sheikh Abdullah said the programme was an opportunity to sharpen the skills of young people, raise their awareness about diplomatic and political action and supply them with the required tools and skills for a world full of challenges.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, said young diplomats are capable of representing Arab causes at international events if provided with training.

“The centre seeks to epitomise the vision of the late [President] Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to invest in human capital, in partnership with Arab organisations and communities,” said Ms Al Mazrui.

“We hope this programme will establish a joint Arab action model for the youth, based on investing in their capacities.”

More details about the programme are expected soon.

UAE launches drive to train the next generation of Arab diplomats