UAE moving Emirati and foreign diplomats out of Afghanistan

Afghanistan latest: Live updates as Kabul airport rushed by people seeking flights out

The departure of UAE diplomats from Afghanistan was "well under way," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Monday.

Several nations provided aircraft to assist in the evacuation effort of the UAE's diplomatic mission.

The diplomats were expected to arrive in the UAE from Kabul on Monday night and on Tuesday.

"The ministry can also confirm that the UAE is currently working on facilitating a safe evacuation from Afghanistan through UAE airports, of diplomatic staff from France, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, the Office of the United Nations Food Programme, the United States, Germany, and Egypt," said a statement released on Monday.

"This comprehensive evacuation of embassy personnel is due to the current security situation in Kabul, which requires immediate action."

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Hotel Silence

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir

Pushkin Press

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Liverpool v Manchester United - 3.30pm

Burnley v West Ham United - 6pm

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm

Manchester City v Stoke City - 6pm

Swansea City v Huddersfield Town - 6pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth - 6pm

Watford v Arsenal - 8.30pm Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton - 4.30pm

Southampton v Newcastle United - 7pm Monday

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion - 11pm

