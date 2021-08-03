RTA beefs up school bus fleet with security and Covid-19 measures

Horizon International School in Dubai Parents see off their children off to classes for the first time since March in August 2020. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

Dubai transport chiefs have improved the emirate’s 440-strong school bus fleet in readiness for the new school term.

Strict rules to safeguard against Covid-19, such as sanitisation and 50 per cent capacity, are in place.

Dubai Taxi Corporation and the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority said they hope the measures will encourage more children to take the bus to class rather than use private vehicles, which contribute towards traffic congestion.

Schools across the country will return formally on August 29.

“The Dubai Taxi Corporation has taken extensive precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students,” said Mansour Al Falasi, its chief executive.

A worker sanitises a Dubai school bus. Wam

“Devices include cameras, sensors to ensure no student is left behind in the bus, an emergency button to communicate with the control centre, a GPS-based electronic tracking system, radio-frequency identification system and an engine self-extinguishing system.”

Drivers have also been trained in first aid, state news agency Wam reported.

In total, 7,300 pupils are registered for school transport and 22 schools in Dubai use such services.

Children aged 16 and above in the UAE must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to school, the Ministry of Education said on Monday.

Pupils in Dubai, which has its own crisis authority and whose private schools are regulated by a separate education body, are not affected by the decision.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

