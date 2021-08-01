Drivers in UAE face insurance rises as claims rise by 45% with more cars back on roads

About 40 per cent of accidents in recent months have been attributed to driver error, with speeding and tailgating mostly responsible, according to RSA Insurance figures. Dubai Police

Drivers in the UAE face an increase in car insurance premiums, after a 45 per cent surge in claims attributed to workers returning to offices.

Insurers said accident claims have returned to pre-pandemic levels, after they decreased by 60 per cent while working from home and distance learning were the norm.

But claims have risen in recent months, compared with the peak months of the coronavirus, according to RSA Insurance figures. They are now at similar levels to 2019, before the pandemic.

About 40 per cent of accidents in recent months have been attributed to driver error, with speeding and tailgating mostly responsible for collisions.

The number of claims is also being affected by more people remaining in the country as coronavirus rules make travel difficult

Quote It is needless to say that the correct insurance cover is a vital part of road safety Thomas Edelmann, founder of RoadSafetyUAE

“The UAE is considered to be one of the first countries to have resumed similar levels of economic activity, so this trend of increased car insurance claims is likely to be a reference for other markets,” said Sunita Pais, head of claims at RSA Insurance UAE.

“With many countries still imposing strict restrictions on travel, it is likely many UAE residents will remain in the country, which may amplify the accident rates on the road."

The summer heat can also lead to more car breakdowns.

“As we approach the peak summer months, car tyre failures are more likely," Ms Pais said.

“In combination with more residents staying in the country this summer, drivers should be more alert.”

Dubai's streets fall silent during Covid-19 restrictions

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 UAE PHOTO SET PANDEMIC COVID19 CORONAVIRUS The main stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road near Downtown Dubai. Hundreds of thousands of vehicles would usually be on the roads on a Thursday night. EPA (EPA)

Ms Pais said the increase in claims was likely to result in motor insurance prices being readjusted and increased over the next few months.

Insurers also reported a trend towards more drivers switching to third-party only protection to cut costs.

Dubai Police launched a three month campaign from July 1 to encourage motorists to be on their guard when driving.

The Towards a Safe Summer on the Roads project offers advice on social media and encourages drivers to follow road regulations and check their vehicles.

In 2018, burst tyres caused 110 deaths in the UAE. Accidents can be prevented by regular maintenance checks and maintaining the correct air pressure.

Thomas Edelmann, founder of RoadSafetyUAE, said drivers should take extra care during the summer to avoid accidents and the need for insurance claims.

“Insurance companies are possessing large amounts of data, which can play an important role in understanding accident patterns,” Mr Edelmann said.

“It is needless to say that the correct insurance cover is a vital part of road safety.”

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

