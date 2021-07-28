UAE explained: The public places in Abu Dhabi you will only be able to visit if vaccinated

Aysha Ali receives the first of two Sinopharm vaccine jabs at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. (Victoe Besa)

From Sunday, only those considered at low-risk from the coronavirus will be permitted to enter government department buildings in Abu Dhabi.

Similar rules will apply to most public places in the emirate from August 20.

But where and when will vaccinations be required? And how will proof of vaccination be provided?

The National explains.

When and where does the rule apply?

From August 20, only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter many public places in Abu Dhabi.

This includes shopping centres, restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, including those outside shopping centres, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

Proof of vaccination status will also be required at gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and nurseries.

Entry to live events has been restricted to vaccinated people since June 6.

Proof of a person's vaccination status must be shown via the Al Hosn app.

The rule also applies to tourists, who can register for Al Hosn by using the unified identification number listed on their visa.

What about government departments?

All government departments will require visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or to present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours from August 1.

Those who are exempt from taking the vaccine must also provide a negative test result. Anyone under the age of 16 is excluded.

The rule was announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Is anyone exempt from the rule regarding public places from August 20?

Yes, children aged 15 and under and anyone with special exemptions from vaccination, which must be registered on the Al Hosn app.

Who qualifies for an exemption and how can they get it?

Exemptions can be obtained by visiting the Ministry of Health and Prevention website and completing a form, quoting your Emirates ID number.

The applicant will be informed via text message whether the application is successful. The result will automatically show in the Al Hosn app.

Alternatively, the person seeking exemption can be assessed by a doctor at a Seha centre. The doctor will consider the request and submit a medical report to authorities for approval.

If granted, the exemption will automatically appear in the Al Hosn app.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has defined six groups of people the vaccine exemption applies to:

Covid-19 patients

Children under 12

Pregnant women

People previously infected with Covid-19, confirmed by a medical evaluation

People vaccinated outside the country

Those who are allergic to vaccines or any of their ingredients, as well as people suffering from conditions that may "conflict with the vaccine"



