Foreign Ministry rejects allegations concerning Emirati citizen

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has refuted allegations by Human Rights Watch concerning the welfare of Emirati citizen Ahmed Mansoor, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.
It underlined that such claims are categorically untrue and have previously and repeatedly been proven to be false.
Saeed Al Hebsi, director of the Human Rights Department at the ministry, noted the claims published by Human Rights Watch repeat allegations that originated from unverified sources, Wam reported.
"The UAE maintains an unwavering commitment to and respect for human rights as put forth by the country’s legislations and continues to cooperate with the United Nations and international partners in this regard," said Mr Al Hebsi.
Mr Al Hebsi said that while serving his sentence, Mansoor is receiving the necessary medical care and examinations and is in good health.
He also underlined that all measures taken by the UAE judiciary against Mansoor - beginning from the investigation and levelling of charges against him and concluding with the court’s ruling - came within the legal framework stipulated by relevant national legislation.
