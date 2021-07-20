Eid Al Adha celebratory fireworks - in pictures

The skies above Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah lit up on Tuesday night with several pyrotechnic displays and LED light shows to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

In Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina, a spectacular fireworks display started at 9pm in honour of the religious holiday.

The event was live-streamed on Yas Island’s social media channels for everyone to enjoy virtually, as gatherings are prohibited under the island’s Covid-19 precautionary safety measures.

In Dubai, the towering Burj Khalifa lit up for Eid Al Adha, with the Dubai Fountain display featuring in the show.

Until July 24, the Burj Khalifa will run a celebratory Eid Mubarak projection at 8pm following its evening LED light shows. Afterwards, the Dubai Fountain will begin its dance.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority held a fireworks show at Al Majaz Waterfront to celebrate the first day of Eid Al Adha. Visitors enjoyed three minutes of pyrotechnics at 8pm over Khalid Lagoon.

Eid Al Adha morning prayers said at mosques across UAE

UAE leaders offer Eid Al Adha prayers

Sheikh Mohamed performs Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

Results: 2.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: AZ Dhabyan, Adam McLean (jockey), Saleha Al Ghurair (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 3.15pm: Conditions (PA) Dh60,000 2,000m. Winner: Hareer Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 3.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,700m. Winner: Kenz Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (TB) Dh 200,000 1,700m. Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 4.45pm: The Crown Prince Of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m. Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

Company profile Name: GiftBag.ae Based: Dubai Founded: 2011 Number of employees: 4 Sector: E-commerce Funding: Self-funded to date

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

