AlUla visitors can now ride in an autonomous electric smart pod

Visitors to AlUla will now be able to get in and out of the historic site in Saudi Arabia via an autonomous electric smart pod.

The car, which can hold about 22 passengers seating or standing, is being tested as part of a pilot scheme, and, on their first day of operation, some 280 people climbed aboard.

The service is part of the Royal Commission for AlUla’s Journey Through Time scheme, which ultimately aims to develop a range of fully integrated, accessible and environmentally friendly public transport options for those who make the trip to the site in Saudi Arabia's Madinah region.

The pod's destination stop in the Old Town. Photo: RCU

At the moment, the route picks up visitors from the site’s south car park and takes them directly in and out of the Old Town. Passengers can ride the pod free of charge along a circular route, with each leg in and out taking about three minutes to cover the kilometre trip.

As the pilot continues, the service will be expanded to other areas of AlUla, including Dadan, Hegra and AlJadidah later in the year.

The RCU worked with public transport company RATP Dev to develop the service.

Using the latest in electric vehicle battery technology, the pod can get a full charge in 15 minutes. This will allow it to travel 50km.

The scheme is the first step towards providing AlUla community with a clean and safe mobility solution, according to RCU chief executive Amr AlMadani.

“The pod will give visitors and members of the community a viable and attractive alternative to using personal cars and SUVs to travel around the town and, as the service expands and grows, to surrounding areas,” he said.

As matters progress, the RCU plans on making the innovative transport concept available to residents and visitors via smartphone app.

There will be a two-week gap in the pilot, when the pod will be shipped to Dubai to be displayed at the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition event, which takes place from February 6 to 8.

