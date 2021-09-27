The First Collection: Dubai's newest hotel opens at Jumeirah Village Circle

Dubai’s newest hotel has opened at Jumeirah Village Circle.

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle is now welcoming guests to spend the night. Housed in a 40-storey gleaming tower, the hotel has almost 500 guest rooms, a wet-edge swimming pool and some unique dining experiences.

The four-star property is located a 20-minute drive from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, making it a convenient choice for visitors in town for the "world’s greatest show", which will have its opening ceremony on Thursday.

The hotel is the first property from new lifestyle brand The First Collection, part of Dubai’s The First Group.

All of the rooms are spacious and well-designed with plenty of natural light. The hotel plans to "set new standards for upper-midscale accommodation in the heart of this dynamic, up-and-coming precinct".

As well as its palm tree-lined pool, the hotel also offers guests a well-equipped gymnasium and large sundeck, plus separate male and female spa facilities.

“We’re thrilled to announce that The First Collection at JVC is open and we look forward to welcoming both the community and international guests to our four-star urban oasis," said hotel manager George Ghaly.

"We’re only a 20-minute drive from Dubai’s famed coastline, Downtown Dubai and Dubai South, which is home to the Expo 2020 Dubai precinct.”

JVC now boasts a Latin restaurant and a French bistro

Colourful dining and creative cuisine at Sante Ria Restaurant & Bar at The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle. Photo: The First Group

It's open for overnight stays, but the hotel is also providing a well-needed boost to the culinary offerings and dining experiences in one of Dubai’s most popular residential areas.

The brightly coloured Sante Ria Restaurant & Bar is a Latin-inspired eatery that serves fresh flavours from across South America. As well as funky interiors, the restaurant has a fantastic terrace with panoramic views over the city.

Family-friendly dining is on the cards at the Village Bistro, a spacious restaurant on the hotel's mezzanine that serves dishes inspired by the South of France. Guests can opt to dine indoors or sit al fresco, and there will also be live music launching soon.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out a number of exciting events, from brunches and themed nights to a host of special offers,” said Francois Van Der Merwe, the hotel's food and beverage director.

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, Street 1, JVC, Dubai; www.thefirstcollection.ae