The First Collection: new four-star hotel to open in Dubai's JVC next month

Dubai’s JVC is set to get a new hotel in September, when The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle opens its doors.

The 40-floor high-rise hotel is the first property from new lifestyle brand The First Collection, part of Dubai’s The First Group.

As well as being home to almost 500 rooms and suites, the tower will house several restaurants, bars and leisure facilities, bringing plenty of entertainment spaces to one of Dubai's popular residential areas.

Designed by Norr, the architectural firm behind Hotel X Toronto and several interiors at Atlantis, The Palm, The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle has an ultra-modern look and feel, which should appeal to those travelling for business or leisure.

The four-star hotel also has a palm-tree-lined swimming pool with a wet-edge design, a well-equipped gymnasium and a large sundeck, as well as separate male and female spa facilities.

A rendering of a bedroom at The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle

Visitors and residents of JVC will be able to enjoy the hotel’s new collection of restaurants. These include Sante Ria, a Latin venue that will serve up dishes inspired by South America indoors and al fresco, with views over the neighbourhood.

Village Bistro is a family-friendly restaurant that will have buffet dining and an international a la carte menu.

When soaking up the sun poolside, guests can opt to order drinks, snacks and other refreshments from the Terrace Pool. This is also where regular themed nights will be hosted, including a weekly barbecue evening.

The hotel’s location means it's only a 15-minute drive to Madinat Jumeirah, and a little more than 20 minutes to the Expo 2020 Dubai site and Downtown Dubai.

“The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle is one of Dubai’s most exciting new hotel openings of 2021,” said David Thomson, vice president of The First Collection Hotels.

“It will set new standards for upper-midscale accommodation in the heart of this dynamic, up-and-coming precinct."

Sante Ria Latino restaurant at The First Collection Jumeriah Village Circle

Mark Patten, vice president of food and beverage for The First Collection, said: "In addition to Sante Ria and Village Bistro, there will be an exciting new concept coming soon to the 40th floor, so watch this space.”

The First Collection Jumeirah Village Circle is the first of several hotels due to be launched under The First Group’s new lifestyle brand.

