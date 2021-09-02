New luxury eco-hotel to open on Bahrain's Unesco-recognised island

Bahrain is to get a new luxury eco-resort and adventure destination.

Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island, in partnership with Accor and Bahrain property investment company Edamah, will open in the kingdom in 2024. Located on Hawar Island, the eco-retreat will be reachable only by boat or private helicopter.

Boutique-style in size, the shoreline hotel will have 72 rooms including overwater villas that will offer guests direct access to the sea and unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf.

Founded by conservationist Adrian Gardiner, all Mantis hotels blend luxury with eco-tourism and a focus on appreciating the natural environment.

As the first Mantis hotel in the Middle East, Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island will blend sustainability and responsible practices with Bahrain's traditional warm hospitality.

Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island will open in 2024, and is the first Mantis property in the Middle East. Courtesy Accor

Guests will be able to take part in morning hikes, mediation sessions, outdoor yoga classes and a variety of non-motorised watersports.

There will also be five dining concepts on the island and the hotel will have chill-out zones, coffee stations and other social areas where like-minded travellers can come together and socialise.

A variety of leisure and sports facilities are also planned for the site, including an adventure park, cycle paths and a water park.

“We are noticing that travellers are now, more than ever, looking for authentic experiences when travelling, while remaining conscious of the environment,” says Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, the hotel group behind Mantis.

“In fact, they are becoming even more aware of the impact that an increase in tourism has on the environment and heritages sites, which puts sustainability at the centre of seasoned travellers' decisions-making. Mantis is the ideal brand to address these concerns.”

The Mantis resort will be surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary giving visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the unique biodiversity on the island, which includes sand gazelles, Arabian Oryx and Socotra cormorants.

A Socotra cormorant colony at sunset on Bahrain's Hawar Islands. Photo: Alamy

Located 45 minutes from the mainland of Bahrain, Hawar Islands are recognised by Unesco for their natural history. The water around the islands has thriving coral reefs and support a large population of dugong, thanks to natural sea grass meadows.

Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island is being built with ecosystems in place to sort waste, reuse biodegradable food waste, and reduce the use of water and energy using the latest technologies to minimise impact on the environment.

Quote “We are noticing that travellers are now more than ever looking for authentic experiences when travelling, while remaining conscious of the environment” Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor

“The island’s pristine environment has been virtually undisturbed, resulting in a vibrant ecosystem which will appeal to nature lovers. Our aim is to showcase this natural beauty while focusing on sustainability to preserve it for future generations,” said Edamah chief executive Amin Alarrayed.

While it's the first Mantis hotel to open in the Middle East, Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island isn't the only new hotel bound for Bahrain.

A rending of Bilaj Al Jazayer in Bahrain

Last month, Edamah announced two other resorts coming to the kingdom by 2024.

The Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will open as part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new waterfront leisure mixed-use master plan.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com