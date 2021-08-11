Covid-19: Bahrain adds Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi to its travel red list

Bahrain is banning travellers from three additional destinations from entering the kingdom.

As of August 12, Bahrain will add Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi to its red list for travel.

This means that entry is prohibited to anyone flying to the kingdom from these destinations, however some exemptions are in place for citizens and residency holders.

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs has updated the country's travel red list in line with government directives. The expansion means the list now features 25 destinations from where travel is suspended.

Passengers arriving from, or who have transited through, any of the destinations on the red list in the preceding 14 days cannot enter Bahrain, unless they are Bahraini residents or GCC citizens.

All of the destinations on Bahrain’s red list

The Black Sea city of Batumi in Georgia. Travellers can no longer enter Bahrain from Georgia after it was added to the kingdom's red list for travel. Courtesy flydubai

Bangladesh Dominican Republic Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Malawi Malaysia Mexico Mongolia Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Pakistan Panama Philippines South Africa Sri Lanka Tunisia Uganda Ukraine Vietnam Zimbabwe

Bahrain has recently had its own red list ranking from UK authorities upgraded.

Along with the UAE, Qatar and India, the kingdom was moved to the UK’s amber list on August 8, meaning that travellers flying from Bahrain to Britain no longer need to quarantine in a hotel.

Self-quarantine is still necessary for 10 days for most travellers from Bahrain as the UK does not currently recognise vaccines issued outside of the UK, Europe and the US.

Passengers flying to and staying in England can use the government’s test-to-release system to end their quarantine after receiving a negative result from an additional PCR test taken on day five.

Gulf Air resumes double daily flights to London Heathrow

Gulf Air has resumed double daily direct flights from Bahrain to London. Courtesy Creative Commons/Steve Lynes

To coincide with Bahrain’s move to the UK amber list, Gulf Air – the national airline of the kingdom – has resumed direct flights from Manama to London Heathrow. The airline has been flying to the UK capital for more than 50 years.

Commenting on restoring double daily passenger flights to London, Gulf Air’s acting chief executive Captain Waleed AlAlwai said: “London is one of our main destinations in Western Europe and we’ve been connecting both kingdoms since 1970. It has also been a destination that we maintained scheduled operations to throughout 2020.

“Gulf Air is known for its morning and night flights to and from London and we’re happy to bring these back to offer more flexibility and convenience to our passengers.”

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

