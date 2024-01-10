Sheikh Hamdan shares travel photos of ice drilling and driving from Finnish Lapland trip

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared photographs of his latest holiday to Finland.

The 10 images on Instagram, where he has more than 16 million followers, show him and his entourage enjoying the snowy landscape in Finnish Lapland and pouring hot coffee into a cup over a fire. He also shared a video of himself drilling a hole in the ice to go fishing.

In another shot, he is seen driving a BMW from Lapland Driving, a company that organises motorsports events around the snowiest landscape in Europe. It has three driving centres in Levi and Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, which sits on the Arctic Circle.

Read more Sheikh Hamdan at 41: Crown Prince of Dubai celebrates birthday with throwback photos

Affectionately referred to as Fazza, Sheikh Hamdan is well known for his adventurous travels, traversing the world, from Yorkshire to Yosemite. In December he posted photos of himself in another snowy setting, celebrating New Year's Eve in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

In August, he returned to the north-east of England for his annual shooting trip, this time with his twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, and shared photos of his experience.

The previous month, he posted footage of his hiking triumph in Yosemite National Park, detailing his peak-to-peak Half Dome trek at the California park. Rising more than 1,500 metres above Yosemite Valley and 2,682 metres above sea level, Half Dome is one of the most challenging hikes in Yosemite.

Sheikh Hamdan shares video of his amazing Yosemite hike

Spanning more than 30km, the hike is suited to seasoned mountaineers and those with high levels of physical fitness, and takes enthusiasts to the peak of Half Rock, a well-known formation at the eastern end of Yosemite Valley.

A couple of months earlier, he shared his love for Japan after a visit to the country. There was a shot of him posing with a geisha and walking the capital’s busy road crossings, as well as exploring the city’s vibrant food and drink scene. He captioned the post: “I love Japan.”

He also shared photos of his friend and regular travel companion Abdulla Al Naboodah, who joined him on the trip, alongside Maj, the son of his close friend Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi.

Sheikh Hamdan in Japan Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared photos of people he met on his travels to Tokyo. All photos: Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

This time last year he was making the most of the skiing season with a trip to Courchevel in south-east France. The Alps town is part of the Three Valleys, the biggest connected ski area in the world.

Accompanied by photographer Ali Essa, Sheikh Hamdan's photos show him taking to the slopes. There are also pictures from the resort, which include Maj and Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma, better known as Uncle Saeed, another one of his regular travel companions.