Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah in world's busiest flight routes of 2023

Flights between Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah and Cairo were among the world's busiest flight routes this year.

Aviation consultancy Official Airline Guide has released their annual ranking of 2023 busiest routes, based purely on the number of seats sold between January and December.

At the top of the list is flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, with a total of 4.8 million seats purchased this year. The flight between the two cities lasts just more than one hour.

Coming a close second, with only 2 per cent capacity difference, is flights between Cairo and Jeddah, with a little more than 4.7 million seats purchased.

Flights between Dubai and Riyadh ranked at No 6, with a total of 3.9 million seats.

Singapore's has the busiest airport of the year, with three routes in the Top 10 involving flights through its Changi airport.

Asian and Middle East routes dominate the Top 10, with the exception of a New York-London flight, which ranked No 8, with 3.8 million seats.

In October, OAG said that revenue generated by airlines that fly the Dubai-Riyadh route leapt 416 per cent between the first half of 2019 and January-June this year.

Dubai Airports last week said it was gearing up for the busy festive season, with four million passengers expected to move through its doors between December 15 and 31.

Here are the Top 10 busiest international routes of 2023:

1. Kuala Lumpur - Singapore Changi

2. Cairo - Jeddah

3. Hong Kong - Taipei

4. Seoul Incheon - Osaka Kansai

5. Seoul Incheon - Tokyo Narita

6. Dubai - Riyadh

7. Jakarta - Singapore Changi

8. New York JFK - London Heathrow

9. Bangkok - Singapore Changi

10. Bangkok - Seoul Incheon