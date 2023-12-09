Etihad to fly direct four times a week to Bali

Etihad has announced it will begin direct flights to Bali for the first time.

Starting on April 23, the UAE nation’s carrier will fly its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner four times a week to the Indonesian island nation. EY476 will take-off on Tuesdays, Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays with a departure time of 10.25pm from Abu Dhabi's Terminal A and arrives at Bali’s Denpasar International Airport at 11.35am.

Return flights are on EY477 and leaves on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing Bali at 6.45pm and arriving back in the UAE capital at 11.45pm.

“We are thrilled to announce our first-ever flights to Bali. This exciting development follows closely on the heels of our dynamic Summer 24 schedule, reinforcing our dedication to expanding our network in tune with the needs of our customers so they can travel to their desired destinations in comfort and style,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways.

“Bali is the quintessential tropical escape, enchanting travellers with its verdant surroundings, vivid culture, and dream-like beaches. From jade-green rice terraces to pristine white sands, the island balances exquisite beauty with deep tradition, offering a bewitching escape for those looking for tranquility and excitement alike.

“We have timed the flights so guests can even enjoy a long weekend if they choose. We can’t wait to go there.”

Bali draws travellers in with its idyllic beaches, sprawling rice fields, flower gardens, waterfalls and secret canyons. Since reopening to tourists last March, it has seen an influx of international tourists, particularly from Australia, India and Russia. By July, the province had already surpassed its targets for the year, according to tourism ministry statistics.

The target was set at 4.5 million international visitors, but between January and the end of May, a total of 4.25 million had set foot on the island.