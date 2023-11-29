UAE residents hunt for last-minute travel deals as Union Day approaches

Searches for budget-friendly holidays have spiked on Skyscanner in the UAE as the long weekend for Union Day approaches, the travel agency platform’s data has revealed.

The term “everywhere” is the top-searched destination among residents, as the tool allows users to find holiday spots ordered by cheapest price.

India, the UK and the Philippines are the top three searched-for countries, followed by Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and the US round out the top 10.

The Philippines is the third most-searched destination on Skyscanner for the Union Day weekend. Unsplash / Cris Tagupa

The data reiterates findings from Skyscanner’s Travel Trends report for 2024, which showed value for money, the cost of flights and hotel expenses were key points when people in the UAE make decisions about where to travel.

“Luxe-for-less” holiday experiences and affordable dining were also identified as trends for next year.

Staycations, regional getaways and South-East Asian countries are also popular for the forthcoming public holiday, said travel representation company Gulf Reps.

For anyone looking for great deals, Skyscanner revealed earlier this year that Friday is the cheapest day to fly out of the UAE.

The platform analysed millions of flight bookings from last year across its most popular destinations to form the results.

The prices depend on the destination, however. For instance, travellers flying to Doha from Dubai are likely to find cheaper flights departing on Wednesdays, but if travelling to Qatar from Sharjah, then Tuesday flights are likely to be cheaper.

The time of year you book can also impact the cost. Travellers heading to the Maldives from Dubai in December will find cheaper fares on a Wednesday, while those going in April will book the best fares on Thursdays.