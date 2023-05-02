Snapshots from Sheikh Hamdan's Japan trip: Sushi, geishas, coffee tasting and more

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared his love for Japan after a visit to the country.

Known for his penchant for travel, Sheikh Hamdan often shares snippets from his many adventures with his 15 million Instagram followers, and his recent Tokyo trip is no different.

From posing with a geisha and walking the capital’s busy road crossings, to exploring the city’s vibrant food and drink scene, Sheikh Hamdan shared holiday pictures on Tuesday, captioned: “I love Japan.”

He also shared photos of his friend and regular travel companion Abdulla Al Naboodah, who joined him on the trip, alongside Maj, the son of his close friend Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi.

In an Instagram post, he revealed he met up with YouTube star and former World Brewers Cup Champion Tetsu Kasuya at his Philocoffea speciality coffee shop for a special tasting session. Posting a photo of Kasuya, he thanked him for sharing his expertise.

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit comes weeks after Japan introduced eVisas for UAE residents, as well as for Saudi residents and nationals.

Tourists from both countries who are keen to explore Tokyo’s neon-lit streets, Kyoto's temples and shrines, or the snow-covered slopes of Hokkaido can apply online for a short-term tourist visa that allows stays of up to 90 days.

Sheikh Hamdan often flies to far-flung destinations, and has been spotted spearfishing, skydiving, cycling, climbing and horse riding in various locations.

In January, he visited the French Alps town of Courchevel, part of the Three Valleys, the biggest connected ski area in the world. It consists of Courchevel Le Praz, Courchevel 1550, Courchevel 1650 and Courchevel 1850. Its highest resort, Courchevel 1850, is the most exclusive, often attracting wealthy clientele including royal families.

Photos shared on Instagram showed him on the slopes and relaxing at the resort.

Sixteen destinations Sheikh Hamdan has visited - in pictures