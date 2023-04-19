Five of Western Australia's best new hotels

Even as the pandemic put a stop to international travel, Western Australia continued to develop its tourism offering, introducing a host of fresh accommodation options in or near its booming capital, Perth.

From luxurious waterfront properties to rural retreats, here are five of the best places to stay in WA.

Quest South Perth Foreshore

A two-bedroom apartment at Quest South Perth Foreshore. Photo: Quest Hotels

Sitting on the opposite side of the Swan River from Perth’s CBD, south Perth is brimming with waterfront parks offering prime city views.

Despite being only 1.5km from that nest of skyscrapers — and the dining, shopping and nightlife options within it — this salubrious suburb is wonderfully peaceful, thanks to an abundance of green space.

Quest South Perth Foreshore — one of several new WA properties opened by the Quest apartment hotel brand in the past three years — offers expansive views across these parks to the city skyline beyond.

During our stay, its location on top of a small shopping centre proved useful, providing access to a host of restaurants, as well as a supermarket to stock the fridge in our plush two-bedroom apartment.

The property offers views of Perth's CBD. Photo: Ronan O'Connell

The property is also a short 500-metre stroll from Perth Zoo, or a 200 metre walk to the Mend St jetty, where regular ferries connect with the CBD.

Quest offers 28-square-metre studio apartments from Dh640 per night, as well as 50-square-metre one-bedroom apartments and 80-square-metre two-bedroom units.

Heyscape cabins

The view from the Hayscape cabin in Avon Valley. Photo: Ronan O'Connell

I wake up, open the curtain and am greeted by 100 sheep scattered across a wide, undulating field in the serene environment of the Avon Valley, 80km north-east of Perth.

I leave my comfortable queen-size bed, make a coffee in the well-equipped kitchen that flanks it, and then sit outside on the deck that’s attached to my cabin on this picturesque farm.

The only two buildings in sight are my accommodation and a second cabin a few hundred metres away.

Both of these structures are owned by Heyscape, which specialises in off-the-grid cabins situated amid the natural splendour of WA.

Its 13 cabins in five different WA locations each use solar power and composting toilets, but they’re a far cry from budget accommodation, with premium beds, comfortable dining tables inside and outside as well as exceptional views from a floor-to-ceiling window by the bed.

Heyscape’s countryside cabins in the Avon Valley, Serpentine, Narrogin, Chittering and Busselton are variously perched amid wineries, forests or farmland. Each allows guests to immerse themselves in nature, but are also a short drive from a nearby town.

Quest Joondalup

The exterior of Quest Joondalup. Photo: Quest Hotels

It has kilometres of pristine beaches, endless parklands, an impressive aquarium, a giant lake encircled by walking trails, a large dining and nightlife precinct, and Western Australia’s largest shopping centre.

Joondalup is overlooked by tourists, but there are plenty of reasons to visit this green and spacious city 25km north of Perth.

Quest Joondalup is located only 400 metres from the city’s colossal Lakeside Joondalup shopping centre to its west, and the parks, playgrounds and cycle ways of Lake Joondalup to its east.

Each morning of our stay, my toddler son frolics in these green spaces before my wife and I savour the endless shopping and dining options in the area.

Then we retire to the comfort of our modern, 73-square-metre, two-bedroom apartment. It has a large lounge room, generously sized kitchen, small balcony, two bathrooms, and a washing machine and dryer, with prices from Dh1,150 per night.

Doubletree by Hilton Perth Waterfront

Doubletree by Hilton Perth Waterfront's rooftop bar, 18 Knots. Photo: Ronan O'connell

It almost feels like the Perth hills and Swan River are within arm’s reach, so sprawling is the vista from my king premier room at the new DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Waterfront.

Sandwiched between the CBD and that beautiful river, this hotel arguably has the best views in the city.

It is also situated alongside Elizabeth Quay, which, since opening in 2016, has become Perth’s most prestigious precinct, home to multimillion-dollar apartments, the new Ritz-Carlton Perth and now the DoubleTree.

Guests can look down on this plush riverside neighbourhood from the DoubleTree’s 18th floor rooftop bar and restaurant, 18 Knots.

A room in the DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Waterfront. Photo: DoubleTree by Hilton

A sumptuous buffet breakfast, meanwhile, is served at the hotel’s other dining venue, Reel Kitchen, which specialises in premium local beef and fresh seafood.

You can work off those calories at DoubleTree’s rooftop pool and modern gym — or laze in your room. These range from 28 square-metre king or twin guest rooms (Dh640 per night) to the 49 square-metre king premier (Dh1,150).

Quest Perth Ascot

A studio at Quest Perth Ascot. Photo: Quest Hotels

Many tourists who fly into Perth head straight for WA’s natural attractions. They hire a car at Perth airport and cruise towards the beaches in its south-west region, or the national parks to the north.

But because it’s a such a long flight to WA’s isolated capital, it pays to stay the night in Perth before starting a road trip. Only 10 minutes’ drive from the airport, Quest Perth Ascot can either act as a pit stop, or as a base from which to explore the city.

In 30 minutes or less, guests can drive to Perth’s hilltop national parks, Scarborough beach, the historic port town of Fremantle or the native wildlife reserve at Whiteman Park. And at days’ end, they can have a soak in the hotel swimming pool.

Accommodation ranges from studios to two-bedroom apartments, with prices from Dh550 per night. Each comes with a kitchenette, while the apartments also have a washing machine and dryer.