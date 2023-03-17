Sharjah one of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023, says Time magazine

The cultural capital of the UAE has been included in Time magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023.

The annual list, which features 50 must-visit global destinations, selected Sharjah for its cultural offerings and as a “hub for contemporary art and design”.

The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia is the only other destination from the GCC that made the list, with the kingdom’s coastal region praised for its “spectacular natural — and largely untouched — scenery”.

Aqaba in Jordan was also included in the list, which describe the region’s landscapes as “otherworldly” and “extraordinarily dramatic”. Queen Rania has shared the Time magazine article on Twitter.

Find out why Aqaba, Jordan is on TIME’s 2023 list of the World's Greatest Places https://t.co/wDFhwLJgBI — Rania Al Abdullah (@QueenRania) March 16, 2023

Giza and Saqqara in Egypt and Rabat, Morocco also represented the region in the list which is curated to highlight places offering new and exciting experiences.

Other destinations included in the list of the world’s best places to visit in 2023 are Mayurbhanj in India for its “tigers and ancient temples”, Brazil’s Pantanal, is recognised for its wild safari experiences, Germany’s Sylt island for its beaches and Isan in Thailand, which won praise for its unique culinary offerings.

Sharjah ranks for creativity and culture

Sharjah was lauded for its cultural offerings including Sharjah's Rain Room, seen here during a dance performance by Company Wayne McGregor. Photo: Reem Mohammed / The National

“Bordering Dubai on its southern side, steadfastly traditional Sharjah — the emirate recognised as Cultural Capital of the Arab World by Unesco in ’98 — sets itself apart from its cosmopolitan neighbour with a focus on retaining its Emirati heritage, through its unique architecture and culture,” the magazine says.

Time highlights many of Sharjah’s existing offerings, including the Rain Room and the The Chedi Al Bait.

Several cultural events helped secure its selection as on of 2023’s best places to visit including the Sharjah Art Biennial which runs until June, and the second Sharjah Architecture Triennial, which is taking place under the theme: The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability.

Lux* Al Bridi Resort is planning to open in Sharjah's Safari Al Dhaid later this year. Photo: Lux Hotels & Resorts

Time also mentions the two new Lux* Resorts & Hotels opening in the emirate this year, in reference to Lux* Al Bridi Resort in Al Dhaid, which is being built inside the Sharjah Safari project. Lux* Al Jabal Resort will open on the east coast of Sharjah in Khor Fakkan, which was recently named the best Arab tourist city for 2023.

For more ideas of some of the best things to see and do in Sharjah, check out this list of the best museums, beaches, mountains ancient forts and more.