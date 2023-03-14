Sustainable hotel brand Beyond Green adds five new eco-friendly places to stay

Beyond Green, a collection of some of the world’s most sustainable hotels, has added five new properties to its list.

In locations from Florida’s Miami Beach to Italy’s Dolomites, each new hotel is recognised for its commitment to sustainable travel.

Launched in 2021 by Preferred Hotel Group as a platform to showcase hotels demonstrating impact in responsible travel around the world, Beyond Green is a growing portfolio of hotels, resorts and lodges, all of which have passed inspections led by sustainable tourism auditors.

And the latest additions are no different. In the US, conscientious travellers heading to Nevada can book a stay at Beyond Green’s lakeside Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Located on the shores of North America’s largest alpine lake, guests staying at the boutique resort have endless views of the peaks of the Sierra and easy access to the region’s numerous outdoor activities. The property has long-running eco-programmes, including recycling, community clean-ups and platforms designed to help increase habitats for local wildlife.

For travellers who want a sustainable stay by the sea, The Palms Hotel & Spa in Florida is a tropical getaway in Miami Beach that’s been operating its eco-friendly "Inspired by Nature" programme for more than a decade.

Inn by the Sea in Maine is another new US addition. Built on a pristine stretch of shoreline, the cosy hotel champions sustainable policies including running campaigns to raise awareness for protection of the endangered monarch butterfly and New England cottontail rabbits.

In Italy, two new hotels are now part of the portfolio. Both properties are from Lefay Resorts, a brand known for its commitment to sustainability, and both are zero-emission hotels.

Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti is one of two Lefay Resorts in Italy that have been added to the Beyond Green network. Photo: Lefay Hotels

In the Dolomites, a Unesco World Heritage Site, travellers can stay at Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti where they have access to the region’s innate beauty, encompassing snow-capped peaks, winter glaciers and green mountain pastures in summer.

Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda is the fifth new destination for sustainable travellers, ideal for those seeking a Mediterranean escape in Italy’s Riviera dei Limoni. Surrounded by 11 hectares of natural park, hills and woodlands, the resort comes with impressive views over Lake Garda.