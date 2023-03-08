Ted Lasso fans can book a night in the Richmond watering hole from the hit Apple+ show

Airbnb is offering Ted Lasso fans an opportunity to stay overnight at the show’s famous pub The Crown & Anchor in Richmond, London.

To celebrate Ted Lasso's third season on March 15, travellers will be able to check-in for an exclusive stay in the tavern that also serves as the unofficial meeting place of AFC Richmond, the football team managed by the titular character played by Jason Sudeikis.

Stays cost only £11 (Dh47) per night — a nod to the number of players in the loveable fictional football team — and one-night reservations are available on October 23, 24 and 25 for up to four guests.

Annette Badland — who plays straight-talking pub proprietor Mae on the Apple TV+ series — will be the virtual host for guests checking into the tavern that’s set right around the corner from Ted’s apartment.

In the online Airbnb listing, Mae writes: “Welcome to The Crown & Anchor, Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans. Our friendly neighbourhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life. And now, I’m letting a few lucky guests stay overnight while I take the night off!”

During the visit, fans can try Ted’s famous home-made biscuits served up with some traditional English tea (or “garbage water” as Ted refers to it in the Emmy award-winning show).

Taking place in The Prince’s Head, a 300-year-old English watering hole that’s the setting for the fictional The Crown & Anchor, visitors will be well-placed to explore the leafy and well-heeled borough of Richmond, in south-west London.

Travellers can experience what it’s like to stay overnight at the historic, neighbourhood pub and unofficial meeting place of AFC Richmond. Photo: Airbnb / Henry Woide

Guests will sleep in rooms furnished with heavy wooden pieces and dotted with references to the show such as "believe" posters, little green plastic toy soldiers and AFC Richmond flags.

Fans staying at the property can eat traditional English pub grub, play darts on the same board where Ted thrashes former ARC Richmond owner Rupert Mannion in season one and have the chance to beat the high scores of AFC faithful fans Paul, Baz and Jeremy on the pub's pinball machine.

Channelling coach Beard is also on the radar, with chess games set up at the football coaching duos' favourite table, and visitors can have a go at recreating Rebecca's (Ted's boss) famous Liverpool singing scene by belting out Frozen on the karaoke machine.

Booking for the three one-night stays will open on Airbnb's website at 9pm (UK time) on March 21.