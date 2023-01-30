Airbnb's most-liked listings in 2022, from a cabin in Brazil to a cosy cottage in Spain

Get ready for a dose of serious travel envy as Airbnb has revealed its most-liked listings on Instagram in 2022.

Topping the list is a picture of a mountain retreat in San Jose de Ocoa in the Dominican Republic.

Casa de Sanchez is a rustic treehouse with vistas of rainforest-covered karst mountains. A post featuring the hideaway, including a cute picture of a cat curled up in front of the view, clocked up more than20,000 likes on Airbnb's Instagram account last year. Even better, stays here start from only Dh294 per night.

Scroll through the gallery above to see Airbnb's top 10 listings on Instagram in 2022

Second on the list is a glass cabin in the forests of Santa Catarina in Brazil. Entirely off-grid, with no Wi-Fi, telephone signal or electricity, this getaway promises an immersion in nature and was beautifully captured by Brazil-based digital content creator @sigaafabi.

Airbnb's third-most liked Instagram image in 2022 was a cute getaway 90 minutes from New York City. In the Hudson Valley, The Step is a little piece of nature, built on 78 acres of farmland near the town of Montgomery where, according to one guest, “even the outhouse was cute.”

Another US image ranks in fourth place. Cliff House in Monterey has endless vistas over California's Big Sur coast, but it's not for the faint-hearted. One guest review said that “the views from just about every room of this cliffside house are knee-buckling”.

All of the pictures ranked in the top 10 were user-generated, taken by guests or by the accommodation hosts and owners.

A seaside cottage in the historic town of Kalkan on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, a two-bedroom Patagonian apartment, a city centre pad in Ghent, Belgium, and a 100-year-old hilltop villa in Spain also feature in Airbnb's most-liked Instagram posts over the last 12 months.

Rounding off the list is Naute's Paradise, a Taiwanese hideaway in the heart of a bamboo forest, and The Granary, a 500-year-old thatched cottage in the English countryside that is “ideal for some R&R” according to photographer Jesse Redman.